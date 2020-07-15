Dr. Sorond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farzaneh Sorond, MD
Dr. Farzaneh Sorond, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital/Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Dr Sorond is a very caring and professional Physician. She takes her time and listens to her patients. I would highly recommend her to anyone needing her area of specialization.
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Persian
- 1366409831
- Massachusetts General Hospital/Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Baylor College Of Medicine
