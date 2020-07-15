See All Vascular Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Farzaneh Sorond, MD

Vascular Neurology
5.0 (4)
Dr. Farzaneh Sorond, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital/Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School

Dr. Sorond works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sorond's Office Locations

    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care
    259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 695-7950
    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care
    259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 695-7950

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Jul 15, 2020
    Dr Sorond is a very caring and professional Physician. She takes her time and listens to her patients. I would highly recommend her to anyone needing her area of specialization.
    • Vascular Neurology
    • English, Persian
    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital/Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Dr. Sorond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorond works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sorond’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

