Dr. Farzeen Firoozi, MD
Overview of Dr. Farzeen Firoozi, MD
Dr. Farzeen Firoozi, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Firoozi's Office Locations
The Arthur Smith Institute For Urology450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at East 54th Street245 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 434-4420
Northwell Health225 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 434-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is understanding and Compassionate to my needs, highly recommended
About Dr. Farzeen Firoozi, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1437182029
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- St George's Hospital Medical School
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
