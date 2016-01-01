Overview of Dr. Farzin Fotouhi, MD

Dr. Farzin Fotouhi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Washington, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Fotouhi works at Mercy Clinic Podiatry in Washington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Pleural Effusion and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.