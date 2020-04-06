Dr. Haq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fasiha Haq, MD
Dr. Fasiha Haq, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haq's Office Locations
- 1 104 Whispering Pines Ave, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (713) 429-5325
- 2 6612 Hornwood Dr Ste E, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 429-5325
Presly J Mock MD4102 Woodlawn Ave Ste 210, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 429-5325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wait time was minimal. Dr Haq listened to my concerns very well and politely and taking her time to discuss my issues. The location is very busy and I understand the long wait on phone calls but all my calls have been returned or the issue had been handled. Every other psych clinic I have been to has had worst response and appointment waiting periods.
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1497903272
- UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Haq accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haq has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haq. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.