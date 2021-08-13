Dr. Fassil Mesfin is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesfin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fassil Mesfin
Overview of Dr. Fassil Mesfin
Dr. Fassil Mesfin is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Lake Regional Health System and University Of Missouri Health Care.
Dr. Mesfin works at
Dr. Mesfin's Office Locations
University Of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 884-2200Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Regional Health System
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Personable. Positive. Competent. Spinal surgery. Doing well post-op.
About Dr. Fassil Mesfin
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1992968218
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Med Coll
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesfin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesfin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mesfin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mesfin has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Chiari's Deformity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesfin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mesfin speaks Amharic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesfin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesfin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesfin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesfin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.