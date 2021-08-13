Overview of Dr. Fassil Mesfin

Dr. Fassil Mesfin is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Lake Regional Health System and University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Mesfin works at University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Chiari's Deformity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.