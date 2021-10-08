Overview of Dr. Fateh Hraky Sr, MD

Dr. Fateh Hraky Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Hraky Sr works at Bay Women's Health in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.