Dr. Hraky Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fateh Hraky Sr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fateh Hraky Sr, MD
Dr. Fateh Hraky Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Hraky Sr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hraky Sr's Office Locations
-
1
Bay Womens Health LLC308 Hospital Dr Ste 101, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 595-6353
- 2 3001 S Hanover St Ste 202, Baltimore, MD 21225 Directions (410) 595-6353
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hraky Sr?
Best doctor there is. Very caring respectful patient .makes u feel very comfortable explains everything . He helped me be able to conceive after trying for 5 years
About Dr. Fateh Hraky Sr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1013933563
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hraky Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hraky Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hraky Sr works at
Dr. Hraky Sr has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hraky Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hraky Sr speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hraky Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hraky Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hraky Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hraky Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.