Dr. Fatema Jaffery, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Fatema Jaffery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fatema Jaffery, MD
Dr. Fatema Jaffery, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Jaffery works at
Dr. Jaffery's Office Locations
1
NBIMC - Pediatric Health Center166 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7231
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffery?
About Dr. Fatema Jaffery, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1003877663
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jaffery using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jaffery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffery works at
Dr. Jaffery speaks Hindi.
Dr. Jaffery has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.