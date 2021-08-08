Overview of Dr. Fatemeh Ezzati, MD

Dr. Fatemeh Ezzati, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Ezzati works at Internal Medicine Subspecialties Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.