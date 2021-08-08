Dr. Fatemeh Ezzati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezzati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fatemeh Ezzati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fatemeh Ezzati, MD
Dr. Fatemeh Ezzati, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Ezzati's Office Locations
Clinical Heart and Vascular Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2800
- 2 5184 Tex Oak Ave Fl 5, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 266-9688
- 3 8611 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 692-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ezzati is an excellent Rheumatologist. She is very very thorough and great with communication during visits and via the portal and email. We were blessed to find her. I truly believe my wife wouldn’t be alive today if not for Dr Ezzati’s care. All the Dr’s we have seen at UT Southwestern have been top notch.
About Dr. Fatemeh Ezzati, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1235301219
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ezzati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
