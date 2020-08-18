Dr. Fathi Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fathi Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fathi Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Al-Arab Medical University and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Centennial Heart - Wallace Rd397 Wallace Rd Ste 414, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2238Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Ali and his staff are all informative and caring. Also just had a heart echo done and Russell is great. Talks you thru all he is doing and makes you very comfortable and relaxed.
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1811905409
- University of Calgary and University of Ottawa
- University of Toronto
- Al-Arab Medical University
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
