Dr. Kabir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fathima Kabir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fathima Kabir, MD
Dr. Fathima Kabir, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Kabir works at
Dr. Kabir's Office Locations
Wake Rheumatology & Osteoporosis Consultants P.A.3718 Benson Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 872-9762
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kabir is great. She has the knowledge and patience that a doctor needs. She always explains my RA issues in layman terms. I highly recommend her. I feel comfortable to ask questions regarding RA. Once she actually called my house to check on me.
About Dr. Fathima Kabir, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1750406229
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kabir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kabir has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kabir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kabir speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabir.
