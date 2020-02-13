Dr. Fatih Ozcelebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozcelebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fatih Ozcelebi, MD
Overview
Dr. Fatih Ozcelebi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Dr. Ozcelebi works at
Locations
Fatih Ozcelebi MD1900 S Jackson Rd Ste 7, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 661-1333Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Ozcelebi for about 12 years, and he is the most thoroughly understanding and patient doctor I’ve had. If there’s a wait, I can rest assure that he will give me his utmost attention to my issue, making the wait worth my time. Endo/Colon Scopes are superior with him, and the medical staff who assist him. His office personnel are very friendly and helpful too.
About Dr. Fatih Ozcelebi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1649242850
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ozcelebi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ozcelebi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozcelebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ozcelebi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Indigestion and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ozcelebi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozcelebi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozcelebi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozcelebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozcelebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.