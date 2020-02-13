See All Gastroenterologists in McAllen, TX
Dr. Fatih Ozcelebi, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Fatih Ozcelebi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester

Dr. Ozcelebi works at Fatih Ozcelebi MD in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Indigestion and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fatih Ozcelebi MD
    1900 S Jackson Rd Ste 7, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 661-1333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Texas Health System Edinburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fatih Ozcelebi, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649242850
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fatih Ozcelebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozcelebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ozcelebi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ozcelebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ozcelebi works at Fatih Ozcelebi MD in McAllen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ozcelebi’s profile.

    Dr. Ozcelebi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Indigestion and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ozcelebi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozcelebi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozcelebi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozcelebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozcelebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

