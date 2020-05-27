Dr. Fatima Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fatima Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Fatima Ali, MD
Dr. Fatima Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Dupage Mental Health Ser Limited1751 S Naperville Rd Ste 207, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 690-2222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- PHCS
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Syed Ali Is a wonderful person. He listens asks question. Very compassionate and kind. Very helpful.
About Dr. Fatima Ali, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1962476853
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.