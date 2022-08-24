Overview of Dr. Fatima Asghar, MD

Dr. Fatima Asghar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Asghar works at West Toms River Primary Care in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.