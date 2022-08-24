See All Nephrologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Fatima Asghar, MD

Nephrology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fatima Asghar, MD

Dr. Fatima Asghar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Asghar works at West Toms River Primary Care in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Asghar's Office Locations

    Hypertension Kidney Group
    368 Lakehurst Rd Ste 303, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5357

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Anemia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hydrocele
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Purpura
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 24, 2022
    I've been going to Dr. Asghar for over 25 years. She is an excellent doctor! She listens and explains things very thoroughly! Has a great bedside manner too! She doesn't rush you out either.
    Joy B. — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Fatima Asghar, MD

    Nephrology
    39 years of experience
    English, Urdu
    1174629083
    Education & Certifications

    UMDNJ Rw Johnson Hosp
    Raritan Bay Med Ctr
    UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Internal Medicine
