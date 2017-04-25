Overview of Dr. Fatima Aziz-Ashraf, MD

Dr. Fatima Aziz-Ashraf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Aziz-Ashraf works at CareLife Medical in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Lanham, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.