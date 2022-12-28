Overview

Dr. Fatima Hakkak, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hakkak works at Casa Colina Centers For Rehabilitation in Pomona, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.