Dr. Fatima Hakkak, DO
Dr. Fatima Hakkak, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Casa Colina Physician's Clinics255 E Bonita Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 450-0158
Rubina Aqeel MD Inc.1183 E Foothill Blvd Ste 260, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 990-1157
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Caring, thoughtful and very competent. I consider her one the finest physicians I have ever had for my health care.
About Dr. Fatima Hakkak, DO
- English, Arabic
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Hakkak has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakkak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hakkak speaks Arabic.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakkak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakkak.
