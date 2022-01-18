Overview of Dr. Fatima Husain, MD

Dr. Fatima Husain, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical University of Ohio and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Husain works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.