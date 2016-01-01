Overview of Dr. Fatima Janjua, MD

Dr. Fatima Janjua, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Janjua works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Glendora, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.