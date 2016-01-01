Dr. Fatima Janjua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janjua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fatima Janjua, MD
Overview of Dr. Fatima Janjua, MD
Dr. Fatima Janjua, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Janjua works at
Dr. Janjua's Office Locations
HealthCare Partners Medical Group1377 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 857-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fatima Janjua, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1366485203
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janjua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janjua accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janjua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janjua works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Janjua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janjua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janjua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janjua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.