Overview of Dr. Fatima Khan, MD

Dr. Fatima Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Khan works at QUEENS HOSPITAL CENTER in Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.