Dr. Fatima Milfred, MD
Overview of Dr. Fatima Milfred, MD
Dr. Fatima Milfred, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Milfred's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milfred?
I have searched the entire Portland area for a neurologist who understands migraine, and she is the only one I have found since Dr. Leonard retired. She is very knowledgable, up to date on the latest practices, and compassionate. She helps with life changes, not just drugs.
About Dr. Fatima Milfred, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1073675930
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Milfred has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milfred accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Milfred. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milfred.
