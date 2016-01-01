Overview of Dr. Fatima Naqvi, MD

Dr. Fatima Naqvi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Naqvi works at Multi Care Urgent Care LLC in Clark, NJ with other offices in Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.