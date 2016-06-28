Overview

Dr. Fatima Salas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Salas works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.