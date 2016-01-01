Overview

Dr. Fatimah Oloriegbe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center.



Dr. Oloriegbe works at FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.