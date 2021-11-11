Dr. Rugova accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fatos Rugova, MD
Dr. Fatos Rugova, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Caremount Medical Group6734 Route 9, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Directions (845) 231-5600
poughkeepsie30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Felt he was very knowledgeable. Didn't feel rushed. He's a Caremount doctor, and I find all their doctors consistently excellent. Want all my doctors to be Caremount doctors, so they'll all be reading from the same page.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265667943
- Wright State University / Main Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Rugova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rugova has seen patients for Endocarditis, Aortic Ectasia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rugova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rugova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rugova.
