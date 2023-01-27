See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pasco, WA
Dr. Faustin Stevens, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (84)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Faustin Stevens, MD

Dr. Faustin Stevens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasco, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Stevens works at ASCENSION LOURDES MEDICAL CENTER in Pasco, WA with other offices in Kennewick, WA and Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stevens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lourdes Health Network
    520 N 4th Ave, Pasco, WA 99301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 546-2297
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:45pm
  2. 2
    Tri City Orthopedic-kennewick
    6703 W RIO GRANDE AVE, Kennewick, WA 99336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 460-5588
  3. 3
    Tri-city Orthopaedic Clinic
    821 SWIFT BLVD, Richland, WA 99352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 460-5588
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kadlec Regional Medical Center
  • Lourdes Medical Center
  • Trios Women's and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Hammer Toe
Osteoarthritis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Heel Spur
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Morton's Neuroma
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Herniated Disc
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Personable, knowledgeable, and kind.
    — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Faustin Stevens, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1942400536
    Education & Certifications

    • Idaho Foot and Ankle Fellowship
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    • Brigham Young University, Provo, UT - BS in Microbiology
    • Orthopedic Surgery
