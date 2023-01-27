Overview of Dr. Faustin Stevens, MD

Dr. Faustin Stevens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasco, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Stevens works at ASCENSION LOURDES MEDICAL CENTER in Pasco, WA with other offices in Kennewick, WA and Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.