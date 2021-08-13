Overview of Dr. Faustino Kazenske, DO

Dr. Faustino Kazenske, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Kazenske works at Orthopedic Associates Inc in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.