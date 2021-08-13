Dr. Faustino Kazenske, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazenske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faustino Kazenske, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Orthopedic Associates3301 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-0911
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazenske?
i found dr. kazenske to be direct, while showing me the ex-ray of my very painful knee. he explained what i was seeing (arthritis). he told me of the injection he would be giving and by the end of the day the pain was less and completely gone within 48 hrs. i have had to return several times, but it has probably been almost a year of pain free. also, he has treated bursitis in my hip with same thoroughness and result being pain free. it is a comfort knowing i have a doctor who i will most likely need again.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kazenske has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazenske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazenske has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazenske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazenske. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazenske.
