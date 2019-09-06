Overview of Dr. Fausto Andrade, MD

Dr. Fausto Andrade, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL.



Dr. Andrade works at Memorial Primary Care in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Preeclampsia and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.