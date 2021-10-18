Overview of Dr. Fausto Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Fausto Gonzalez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Total Women OBGYN Care, P.C. in South Ozone Park, NY with other offices in Jackson Heights, NY, New York, NY and Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.