Dr. Fausto Sicard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sicard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fausto Sicard, MD
Overview
Dr. Fausto Sicard, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sicard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
G. R. Sicard MD Inc.4825 Munson St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 497-7525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sicard?
Dr. Sicard was extremely professional and caring. He explained clearly everything involved. His office staff is very friendly and helpful. Also, he spoke excellent English and is American and Christian. I would rate him as outstanding.
About Dr. Fausto Sicard, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255398418
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sicard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sicard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sicard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sicard works at
Dr. Sicard has seen patients for Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sicard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sicard speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sicard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sicard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sicard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sicard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.