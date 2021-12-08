See All Dermatologists in Canton, OH
Dr. Fausto Sicard, MD

Dermatology
2.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Fausto Sicard, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Sicard works at Guillermo R Sicard MD Inc in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    G. R. Sicard MD Inc.
    4825 Munson St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 497-7525

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Acne
Dermatitis
Rosacea

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 08, 2021
    Dr. Sicard was extremely professional and caring. He explained clearly everything involved. His office staff is very friendly and helpful. Also, he spoke excellent English and is American and Christian. I would rate him as outstanding.
    — Dec 08, 2021
    About Dr. Fausto Sicard, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255398418
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fausto Sicard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sicard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sicard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sicard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sicard works at Guillermo R Sicard MD Inc in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Sicard’s profile.

    Dr. Sicard has seen patients for Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sicard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sicard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sicard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sicard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sicard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

