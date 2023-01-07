Dr. Fauzia Carullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fauzia Carullo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fauzia Carullo, MD
Dr. Fauzia Carullo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from St Christopher's College of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Carullo works at
Dr. Carullo's Office Locations
Las Vegas internal medicine7580 W Sahara Ave # 2, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 852-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very clean, beautiful and spacious building. Dr. Carullo truly cares for patients and answered all my questions. I only had to wait in the patient room for 1-2 minutes before she came in. When I was at Kaiser Permanente, I usually have to wait in the patient room for 20-40+ minutes! Staff was also very nice as well.
About Dr. Fauzia Carullo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1790818433
Education & Certifications
- Illinois Masonic Med Ctr
- St Christopher's College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
