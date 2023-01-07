See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Fauzia Carullo, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fauzia Carullo, MD

Dr. Fauzia Carullo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from St Christopher's College of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Carullo works at Las Vegas Urgent Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Carullo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas internal medicine
    7580 W Sahara Ave # 2, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 852-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Limb Swelling
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Limb Swelling

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Very clean, beautiful and spacious building. Dr. Carullo truly cares for patients and answered all my questions. I only had to wait in the patient room for 1-2 minutes before she came in. When I was at Kaiser Permanente, I usually have to wait in the patient room for 20-40+ minutes! Staff was also very nice as well.
    — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Fauzia Carullo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790818433
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Illinois Masonic Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St Christopher's College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fauzia Carullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carullo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carullo works at Las Vegas Urgent Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Carullo’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Carullo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carullo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

