Dr. Fauzia Naqvi, MD

Pediatrics
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fauzia Naqvi, MD

Dr. Fauzia Naqvi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Naqvi works at Garland Health Center-parkland in Garland, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Naqvi's Office Locations

    Garland Health Center-parkland
    802 Hopkins St, Garland, TX 75040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 266-0700
    Dallas County Hospital District
    601 Clara Barton Blvd Fl 2, Garland, TX 75042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 266-0700
    Vickery Health Center
    8224 Park Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 266-0350

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Feb 01, 2016
    Very professional and a very caring Doctor. My girls absolutely love her!
    Vanessa in Dallas, Tx — Feb 01, 2016
    About Dr. Fauzia Naqvi, MD

    Education & Certifications

