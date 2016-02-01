Dr. Fauzia Naqvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naqvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fauzia Naqvi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Garland Health Center-parkland802 Hopkins St, Garland, TX 75040 Directions (214) 266-0700
Dallas County Hospital District601 Clara Barton Blvd Fl 2, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (214) 266-0700
Vickery Health Center8224 Park Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 266-0350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Very professional and a very caring Doctor. My girls absolutely love her!
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972578664
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Naqvi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naqvi accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
