Overview of Dr. Fauzia Naqvi, MD

Dr. Fauzia Naqvi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Naqvi works at Garland Health Center-parkland in Garland, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.