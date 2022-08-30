Overview of Dr. Fauzia Paracha, MD

Dr. Fauzia Paracha, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Paracha works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY with other offices in Newburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.