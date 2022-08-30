Dr. Fauzia Paracha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paracha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fauzia Paracha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fauzia Paracha, MD
Dr. Fauzia Paracha, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Paracha's Office Locations
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Blood & Cancer Medical Care1200 Stony Brook Ct Ste 1, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 562-6240
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Visit was on time and professional. Emails received re appointment had no body in them such as date and time. It had nothing.
About Dr. Fauzia Paracha, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1174639751
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
