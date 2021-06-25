See All Nephrologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD

Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Ahmed works at Nephrology Associates in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 537N, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 894-4693

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
End-Stage Renal Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
End-Stage Renal Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Difficult-to-Control Hypertension Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?

    Jun 25, 2021
    Dr. Ahmed is a very caring doctor. He makes you feel at ease. He takes his time to listen to your concerns and provides a thorough and detailed explanation to any questions you may have. I am blessed to have him as my doctor.
    Charles Michaels — Jun 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ahmed to family and friends

    Dr. Ahmed's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ahmed

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD.

    About Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134157811
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Strong Mem Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Orlando Reg Hlthcare
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed works at Nephrology Associates in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ahmed’s profile.

    Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.