Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD
Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates2501 N Orange Ave Ste 537N, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 894-4693
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Dr. Ahmed is a very caring doctor. He makes you feel at ease. He takes his time to listen to your concerns and provides a thorough and detailed explanation to any questions you may have. I am blessed to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Fawad Ahmed, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1134157811
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hospital
- Orlando Reg Hlthcare
- University of Florida
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.