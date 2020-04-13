See All Psychiatrists in Burlingame, CA
Dr. Fawad Malik, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (36)
Map Pin Small Burlingame, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Fawad Malik, MD

Dr. Fawad Malik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University

Dr. Malik works at Aims Psychiatry PC in Burlingame, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aims Psychiatry PC
    25 Edwards Ct Ste 201, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 787-4199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 13, 2020
    I found Dr. Malik almost by accident because the first doctor my primary had referred me to was booked, and I'm so blessed that my doctor referred me to him. He is kind and caring and was able to help immensely with my ADHD.
    — Apr 13, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Fawad Malik, MD
    About Dr. Fawad Malik, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689788283
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    • California Pacific Medical Center
    Internship
    • Cedar Sinai Medical Center/ UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fawad Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malik works at Aims Psychiatry PC in Burlingame, CA. View the full address on Dr. Malik’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

