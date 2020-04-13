Dr. Fawad Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawad Malik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University
Aims Psychiatry PC25 Edwards Ct Ste 201, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 787-4199
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I found Dr. Malik almost by accident because the first doctor my primary had referred me to was booked, and I'm so blessed that my doctor referred me to him. He is kind and caring and was able to help immensely with my ADHD.
About Dr. Fawad Malik, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Cedar Sinai Medical Center/ UCLA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.