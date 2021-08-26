Dr. Fawad Tanvir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanvir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawad Tanvir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fawad Tanvir, MD
Dr. Fawad Tanvir, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tanvir works at
Dr. Tanvir's Office Locations
Alpine Medical Group24 S 1100 E Ste 310, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (435) 254-5944
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and attentive. I’m grateful for the time he took explaining my infection 8 months post-hip replacement. I appreciated the personal phone call and attention. Dr Tanvir worked closely with my orthopedic surgeon Dr Nikolaus to quickly eradicate what could have been a serious complication.
About Dr. Fawad Tanvir, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1164425294
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- St. Barnabas Hospital
- St. Barnabas Hospital
- Punjab Medical College
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanvir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanvir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanvir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanvir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanvir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanvir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanvir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.