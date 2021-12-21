Dr. Fawad Zafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawad Zafar, MD
Overview of Dr. Fawad Zafar, MD
Dr. Fawad Zafar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corydon, IA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Adair County Memorial Hospital, Audubon County Memorial Hospital, Mercyone Centerville Medical Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Wayne County Hospital.
Dr. Zafar's Office Locations
Wayne County Hospital417 S East St, Corydon, IA 50060 Directions (641) 872-2260
Mercy Medical Center-centerville1 Saint Joseph Dr, Centerville, IA 52544 Directions (641) 437-3482
Lakeview Center for Urology1000 73rd St, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 277-8900
Lakeview Center for Urology515 Pacific Ave, Audubon, IA 50025 Directions (712) 563-2611
Lakeview Center For Urology800 E 1st St Ste W230, Ankeny, IA 50021 Directions (515) 277-8900
West Des Moines and Ankeny1000 73 St Ste 17, Windsor Heights, IA 50324 Directions (515) 277-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Adair County Memorial Hospital
- Audubon County Memorial Hospital
- Mercyone Centerville Medical Center
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Wayne County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
DR. ZAFAR has been managing my prostate problems for 3 years now he is very professional his treatments have reduced my PSA to levels of a 18 year old I'm 65 great Dr. I would highly recommend him very caring DR.
About Dr. Fawad Zafar, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1003818493
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosp Indianapolis
- Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
- Sheikh Zayed Postgrad Inst & Hosp
- King Edward Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
