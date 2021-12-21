Overview of Dr. Fawad Zafar, MD

Dr. Fawad Zafar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corydon, IA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Adair County Memorial Hospital, Audubon County Memorial Hospital, Mercyone Centerville Medical Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Wayne County Hospital.



Dr. Zafar works at ASI Audiology in Corydon, IA with other offices in Centerville, IA, West Des Moines, IA, Audubon, IA, Ankeny, IA and Windsor Heights, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.