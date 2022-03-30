Overview of Dr. Fawad Zafar-Khan, MD

Dr. Fawad Zafar-Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Zafar-Khan works at Fawad Zafarkhan M.d. Inc in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.