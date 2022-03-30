Dr. Fawad Zafar-Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafar-Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawad Zafar-Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Fawad Zafar-Khan, MD
Dr. Fawad Zafar-Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Zafar-Khan works at
Dr. Zafar-Khan's Office Locations
Fawad Zafarkhan M.d. Inc2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 710E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-0906
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our hero! When 4 different Nephrologist’s misdiagnosed and put my friend in the hospital twice for months. It was Dr Zafar-khan who came to the ER at midnight in person and changed the mistakes in dialysis that the previous doctors had caused!!He caught their mistakes and even showed up at dialysis the next week at 4:30am to make sure all was safe!! Who does that?! No one but an angel!!! We hold deepest gratitude that our prayers were answered!! Gratefully, Moriah
About Dr. Fawad Zafar-Khan, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Medical College Hospitals - Lawndale
- Frankford Hospital-Torresdale Campus|Medical College Hospitals - Lawndale
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zafar-Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafar-Khan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafar-Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafar-Khan works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafar-Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar-Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafar-Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafar-Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.