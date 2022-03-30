See All Nephrologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Fawad Zafar-Khan, MD

Nephrology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fawad Zafar-Khan, MD

Dr. Fawad Zafar-Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Zafar-Khan works at Fawad Zafarkhan M.d. Inc in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zafar-Khan's Office Locations

    Fawad Zafarkhan M.d. Inc
    2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 710E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-0906

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 30, 2022
    Our hero! When 4 different Nephrologist’s misdiagnosed and put my friend in the hospital twice for months. It was Dr Zafar-khan who came to the ER at midnight in person and changed the mistakes in dialysis that the previous doctors had caused!!He caught their mistakes and even showed up at dialysis the next week at 4:30am to make sure all was safe!! Who does that?! No one but an angel!!! We hold deepest gratitude that our prayers were answered!! Gratefully, Moriah
    Dr. Zafar-Khan's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Zafar-Khan

    About Dr. Fawad Zafar-Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699827873
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Residency
    • Medical College Hospitals - Lawndale
    Internship
    • Frankford Hospital-Torresdale Campus|Medical College Hospitals - Lawndale
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
