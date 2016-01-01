Dr. Al-Ejel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fawaz Al-Ejel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fawaz Al-Ejel, MD
Dr. Fawaz Al-Ejel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Al-Ejel's Office Locations
Southfield Gastroenterology Associates PC22250 Providence Dr Ste 406, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 348-9000
Michigan Kidney Consultants PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 325, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 348-9000
- 3 24623 Greenfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 557-9010
Southfield West Dialysis21900 Melrose Ave Ste 4, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 356-8079
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fawaz Al-Ejel, MD
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1871567651
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Nephrology
Dr. Al-Ejel has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Gout and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Ejel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Ejel speaks Arabic.
