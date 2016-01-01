Overview of Dr. Fawaz Al-Ejel, MD

Dr. Fawaz Al-Ejel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Al-Ejel works at Southfield Gastroenterology Associates PC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Gout and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.