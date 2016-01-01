See All Nephrologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Fawaz Al-Ejel, MD

Nephrology
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fawaz Al-Ejel, MD

Dr. Fawaz Al-Ejel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Al-Ejel works at Southfield Gastroenterology Associates PC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Gout and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Al-Ejel's Office Locations

    Southfield Gastroenterology Associates PC
    22250 Providence Dr Ste 406, Southfield, MI 48075
    Michigan Kidney Consultants PC
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 325, Novi, MI 48374
    24623 Greenfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48075
    Southfield West Dialysis
    21900 Melrose Ave Ste 4, Southfield, MI 48075

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Gout
Proteinuria

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    About Dr. Fawaz Al-Ejel, MD

    Nephrology
    35 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1871567651
    Education & Certifications

    University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
    Nephrology
