Dr. Fawaz Ashouri, MD
Overview of Dr. Fawaz Ashouri, MD
Dr. Fawaz Ashouri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ashouri's Office Locations
Fawaz Ashouri, MD6690 Crill Ave, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 348-3305
Fawaz Ashouri, MD2601 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Directions (904) 643-5919
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After over a year of problems I was referred to Dr. Ashouri. He found that I had a prolapsed bladder and uterus and guided led to the best specialist who could fix the bladder and uterus! He cares for his patients and listens and answers all of your concerns.
About Dr. Fawaz Ashouri, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashouri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashouri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashouri works at
Dr. Ashouri has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashouri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.