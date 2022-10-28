See All Otolaryngologists in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Fawaz Makki, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Fawaz Makki, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Fawaz Makki, MD

Dr. Fawaz Makki, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. 

Dr. Makki works at AdventHealth Medical Group Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Makki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at Altamonte Springs
    661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 325, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Makki?

Oct 28, 2022
I cannot believe that Dr. Makki does not yet have a review here. He saw my sister for tongue cancer and Leukoplakia (I was there to translate her Spanish for him) and he is an Angel sent from above! His education and level of experience speak for themselves, but we have to say that adding his bed-side manner and his aura-like humanitarian demeanor make him one of the best doctors we have EVER dealt with!
Belinda Ponce Medina — Oct 28, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Fawaz Makki, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fawaz Makki, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Makki to family and friends

Dr. Makki's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Makki

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fawaz Makki, MD.

About Dr. Fawaz Makki, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366965857
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fawaz Makki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Makki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Makki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Makki works at AdventHealth Medical Group Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Makki’s profile.

Dr. Makki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makki.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Fawaz Makki, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.