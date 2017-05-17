Dr. Fawwaz Shoukfeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoukfeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawwaz Shoukfeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Fawwaz Shoukfeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Shoukfeh works at
Locations
-
1
Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital4810 N Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 780-8003
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shoukfeh?
Dr Shoukfeh has been my Cardiologist for over 15 years. I trust him with all of my healthcare needs, and my life. He is very honest, and I trust his decisions and he listens to you as a person. He has taken care of my Mother, husband and sister-in-law and treats everyone with kindness and compassion that you do not always see in specialists. I would highly recommend Dr. Shoukfeh to anyone needing Cardiovascular care he is an EXCEPTIONAL Physician!!!!
About Dr. Fawwaz Shoukfeh, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1962405209
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Huron Rd Hosp
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Damascus Univ
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoukfeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoukfeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoukfeh works at
Dr. Shoukfeh has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoukfeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shoukfeh speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoukfeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoukfeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoukfeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoukfeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.