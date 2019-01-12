See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Fawzi Mehanna, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Fawzi Mehanna, MD

Dr. Fawzi Mehanna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. 

Dr. Mehanna works at Central Primary Care in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehanna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Primary Care
    4925 Old Road 37, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 648-5300

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Jan 12, 2019
    Dr. Mehenna is the Best! He cares, he listens and he helps you with your health issues!!
    Janda Moody in Lakeland, FL — Jan 12, 2019
    About Dr. Fawzi Mehanna, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1184686461
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fawzi Mehanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehanna works at Central Primary Care in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mehanna’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

