Dr. Fawzia Hasan, MD

Psychiatry
3.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, DE
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fawzia Hasan, MD

Dr. Fawzia Hasan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Hasan works at Harmonious Mind in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Autism and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hasan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harmonious Mind
    5189 W Woodmill Dr Ste 30, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 633-6001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Autism
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Anxiety
Autism
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Anxiety

Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Bipolar Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Delusional Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Binge Eating Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Combination Drug Dependence
Conversion Disorder
Depersonalization Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Eating Disorders
Hallucinogen Dependence
Medication Management
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizophreniform Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CompPsych
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 19, 2019
    Excellent psychiatrist. I’ve been seeing her for 10 years. I have bipolar so I’ve been through many med changes to find the right combination. She only recommended psych hospital once and admittedly I was a mess. Usually on time, the most I’ve ever had to wait is 15 minutes. Respects my opinions and limits I set on med options. Compassionate and supportive. Recommended an awesome therapist.
    — Mar 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fawzia Hasan, MD
    About Dr. Fawzia Hasan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1467506915
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Delaware Psychology Center
    Medical Education
    • Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fawzia Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Autism and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

