Overview of Dr. Fawzia Hasan, MD

Dr. Fawzia Hasan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Hasan works at Harmonious Mind in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Autism and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.