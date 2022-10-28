Dr. Basta Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fawzy Basta Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Fawzy Basta Sr, MD
Dr. Fawzy Basta Sr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Basta Sr's Office Locations
Romeo L. Isidro MD Inc.17075 Devonshire St Ste 204, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 368-8929
Van Nuys Community Hospital14433 Emelita St, Van Nuys, CA 91401 Directions (818) 787-1511
Country Manor Healthcare11723 Fenton Ave, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 Directions (818) 368-8929
Verdugo Valley Conv Hosp2635 Honolulu Ave, Montrose, CA 91020 Directions (818) 368-8929
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Basta is a brilliant, caring and compassionate Pychiatrist. I am so truly thankful for all his help through the years.
About Dr. Fawzy Basta Sr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1043394505
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
