Overview of Dr. Fawzy Basta Sr, MD

Dr. Fawzy Basta Sr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Basta Sr works at Basta Isidro Mds & Associates in Northridge, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA, Lake View Terrace, CA and Montrose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.