Dr. Fay Simon, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (55)
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fay Simon, MD

Dr. Fay Simon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3960 Broadway Blvd Ste 200, Garland, TX 75043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 388-8640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 20, 2018
    I really enjoyed having Dr Simon as my doctor. She took time with me and was always attentive to my concerns and polite. I felt like I was in good hands with her. I wanted to continue using her, but I had to make a change. I will miss her!
    Elaine H in Kaufman, TX — Nov 20, 2018
    About Dr. Fay Simon, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700830171
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

