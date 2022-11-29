Overview of Dr. Fay Woo, MD

Dr. Fay Woo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Woo works at Eye Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.