Dr. Fay Woo, MD
Overview of Dr. Fay Woo, MD
Dr. Fay Woo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Woo's Office Locations
Eye Medical Center7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 4000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woo performed cataract surgery on me and did an excellent job. She spent lots of time explaining the different lenses. She is one of few doctors that uses a laser for ultimate precision. Honestly, I would not trust anyone else to do eye surgery on me. So thankful for her and her years of expertise and experience to get me the best vision possible.
About Dr. Fay Woo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922058536
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woo has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
