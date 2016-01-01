Dr. Fay Woomer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woomer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fay Woomer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from NY College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Woomer's Office Locations
Forest Healthcare Associates277 Forest Ave Ste 200, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 366-0238
Humga Forest Podiatry150 Overlook Ave Ofc 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 366-0261
Hackensack University Medical Group275-277 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 986-1881
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fay Woomer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bergen Pines County Hosp
- NY College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woomer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woomer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woomer works at
Dr. Woomer speaks Russian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Woomer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woomer.
