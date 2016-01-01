See All Podiatrists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Fay Woomer, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Paramus, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Fay Woomer, DPM

Dr. Fay Woomer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from NY College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Woomer works at Forest Healthcare Associates in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woomer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Forest Healthcare Associates
    277 Forest Ave Ste 200, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 366-0238
  2. 2
    Humga Forest Podiatry
    150 Overlook Ave Ofc 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 366-0261
  3. 3
    Hackensack University Medical Group
    275-277 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 986-1881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Fay Woomer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588609846
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bergen Pines County Hosp
    Medical Education
    • NY College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fay Woomer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woomer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woomer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Woomer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woomer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woomer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woomer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

