Overview of Dr. Faye Armstrong-Paap, MD

Dr. Faye Armstrong-Paap, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Armstrong-Paap works at Artun Aksade MD PA in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.