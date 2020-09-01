Overview of Dr. Faye Cohen, MD

Dr. Faye Cohen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Chesterfield Internal Medicine and Rheumatology in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.