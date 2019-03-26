Dr. Faye Hant, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faye Hant, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Faye Hant, DO
Dr. Faye Hant, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Hant works at
Dr. Hant's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hant?
I have been seeing Dr. Hant for about ten years. I have found her very conscientious in her treatment of my scleroderma. As a result of a ct scan of my lungs that she ordered in 2012, they discovered small-cell lung cancer at a very early stage and treatment was successful. I am cancer free today because of her diligence. I would not consider going to anyone else!
About Dr. Faye Hant, DO
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1043392392
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hant using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hant works at
Dr. Hant has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Systemic Sclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.