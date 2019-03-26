Overview of Dr. Faye Hant, DO

Dr. Faye Hant, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Hant works at MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Systemic Sclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.