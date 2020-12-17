See All Podiatrists in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Faye Izadi, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Los Alamitos, CA
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Faye Izadi, DPM

Dr. Faye Izadi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Izadi works at Alamitos-Seal Beach Pdtry Grp in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Seal Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Izadi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alamitos Podiatry Group
    10861 Cherry St Ste 302, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 430-1084
  2. 2
    Seal Beach Podiatry Group
    550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 493-2451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Dec 17, 2020
    Dr. Izadi is an experienced and excellent physician, with a kind and friendly concern for her patients. The entire staff is welcoming and courteous. I strongly recommend Seal Beach Podiatry if you care about your feet.
    Rolf Ericksen — Dec 17, 2020
    About Dr. Faye Izadi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447546106
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faye Izadi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Izadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Izadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Izadi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Izadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Izadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

