Dr. Faye Izadi, DPM is accepting new patients.
Dr. Faye Izadi, DPM
Overview of Dr. Faye Izadi, DPM
Dr. Faye Izadi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Izadi works at
Dr. Izadi's Office Locations
Alamitos Podiatry Group10861 Cherry St Ste 302, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-1084
Seal Beach Podiatry Group550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Directions (562) 493-2451
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Izadi is an experienced and excellent physician, with a kind and friendly concern for her patients. The entire staff is welcoming and courteous. I strongly recommend Seal Beach Podiatry if you care about your feet.
About Dr. Faye Izadi, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- University Of California, Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Izadi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Izadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Izadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.